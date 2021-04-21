LOFA fundraisers support fireworks display on June 26

The Lake Orion Fireworks Association is back again this year to put together another spectacular firework show for Lake Orion on June 26 at dusk.

This year, LOFA has partnered with the Lake Orion Lions Club in the hopes of raising enough money to guarantee a successful show. The partnership will hopefully allow LOFA to raise enough money to shoot fireworks on both sides of Lake Orion for Dueling Fireworks.

Additionally, LOFA is expected to become 501C3 non-profit organization which will allow donors to claim donations on their tax returns.

Like last year, donations of $100 or more will receive a 2021 Gold Donor t-shirt, just make sure to include your shirt sizes in your donation. The shirts will help community members know who made the show possible.

Donations can be made in the form of checks sent to LOFA at P.O. Box 161, Lake Orion, MI 48362 or online www.gofundme.com/f/2021-lake-orion-fireworks-fundraiser. As of noon on Tuesday, LOFA had raised nearly $12,000 of its $30,000 goal.

In addition to the GoFundMe and written checks, LOFA will also be doing a fundraiser at Culver’s on April 29 where 25 percent of sales will go to the organization.

— M.K.