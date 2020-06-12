Loerch-Keller, Karen M.

Karen Maxine Loerch-Keller of Lake Orion passed away January 12, 2020.

Karen was the loving wife of the late Bruce A. Loerch and the late Donald Keller. She is survived by her children, Susan K. (Todd) Peterson, Donald B. (Katherine) Loerch and Nancy A. (David) Archer; grandchildren, Katie (Derek) Sexton, Brad (Abbey) Peterson, Craig Peterson, Kyle (Allison) Loerch, Emily Loerch and Troy Archer; and two great grandchildren.

Karen was a resident of Lake Orion for over 60 years. She was extremely active in both the Lake Orion and Oxford communities having been the past president of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce and Oxford Chamber of Commerce.

She worked for Oxford Bank and served in various capacities, retiring as vice president after 25 years of service. She was also a past president and member of the Lake Orion school board for 15 years.

Karen was an active member with the Fraternal Order of the Eastern Stars for over 30 years, a member of the American Business Women’s Association and board member of the Community Health Care Center in Oxford.

Most of all Karen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother with a generous giving heart who gave to so many.

She enjoyed her years of living on Lake Orion basking in the fun and sun, loved to spend time with friends and family and will always be remember as the “out to dinner” grandma.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. – noon with the Celebration of Life service at noon.

Visitation and Celebration service will take place outside on the veranda at Boulder Pointe Golf Club, One Champions Circle, Oxford.

Donations may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Online guestbook:

https://www.sparksgriffin.com/obituary/karen-loerch-keller