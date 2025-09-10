LOCS Superintendent shares updates to 2018 bond work and 2025 bond proposal

Community meeting scheduled for Sept. 25

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent Heidi Mercer provided the board of education with an update to the status of he district’s 2018 bond projects along with LOCS’s upcoming bond proposal at the Aug. 28 meeting.

2018 bond work

Mercer said she has been working to make everyone aware that the district is still finishing work covered by the 2018 bond. This bond’s current projects include the Lake Orion High School auxiliary gym, which she said is expected to be finished later in the fall, renovations at Paint Creek Elementary, including the school’s cafeteria, STEM space, and new class room, and the district’s administration building.

“In addition to that, we are already prepping for next spring which is still also a part of the 2018 bond and was planned in that 2018 bond,” Mercer said.

LOHS will receive new team rooms with finalized plans coming in October, the CERC building’s gym demolition will take place next spring, road work will occur between the CERC building and Scripps Road and facility updates will take place at the Moose Tree Preserve. All of this work will occur in the Spring of 2026, Mercer said.

2025 bond proposal

Mercer said administration finalized information, such as materials, boards and fliers for the 2025 bond proposal. Administration was also working on finalizing a video at the time of the meeting, which Mercer aid it should be done by the end of thsat week.

“So now, really, we’re at the point of just making sure that our community is well aware of what is in the bond and what it entails,” Mercer said.

Information will continue to be communicated at a community meeting anyone can attend at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Lake Orion High School, 495 E. Scripps Rd.