LOCS to receive per pupil increases from state

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

At Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education meeting on July 21, Superintendent Ben Kirby provided the board with several new legislative updates, including an increase in per pupil funding.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer approved and signed the $17.1 billion school aid budget earlier in the month that included an increase in foundation allowance to $8,700 for every school district in the state, with a few exceptions.

During the 2020-21 school year, LOCS received $8,529 in per pupil funding, according to the State of Michigan.

This year however, to get LOCS to the new $8,700 foundation allowance minimum, they’re looking at a $171 per pupil increase from the school aid budget.

“We’re finally going to stop being penalized for having a higher foundation allowance,” said board Treasurer Jake Singer. “So, districts that were at the $8,111 minimum picked up $589 to get to the $8,700, but Lake Orion will only pick up $171 per student. But at least going forward we’re no longer being penalized, going back to 1994, for having a higher foundation allowance.”

Additionally, LOCS is anticipating a $1,093 per pupil payment for the next three years from equalization and ESSER III funds, Kirby said.

“Really important to understand that that’s for spending over the next three years and it is one-time money” said Kirby.