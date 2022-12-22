LOCS Supt. Ben Kirby receives “highly effective” rating in annual evaluation

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education has completed their annual review of district Superintendent Ben Kirby.

The process was conducted by the Superintendent Evaluation Committee during multiple work sessions throughout the year.

This year-end review serves as both the conclusion of the 18 month review period and as a transition from the school calendar to a January-December evaluation period, said board President Jim Weidman. This means the next evaluation will begin in January of 2023.

“I’m pleased to report that we have a superintendent that has demonstrated much success in leading the Lake Orion Community Schools again in 2022. In all measured evaluating categories, Ben (Kirby) achieved highly effective ratings,” Weidman said.

Weidman praised Kirby’s work to date and added that he looks forward to Kirby’s continued leadership.

“The board has given Ben an overall ‘highly effective’ rating for the 2022 evaluation period,” Weidman read into the record.

“The board thanks Ben for all of his good work over the last year and looks forward to the coming year with anticipation of continued success under his leadership as we continue implementation of the strategic plan for Lake Orion Community Schools.”