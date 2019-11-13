LOCS snags first snow day of the new school year

Lake Orion Community Schools called their first snow day of the 2019-2020 school year on Tuesday.

Last year the district called a whopping 11 snow days, two more than the allotted days forgiven by the State.

On Monday, as snow fell at a rapid pace, LOCS announced that the high school and all three middle schools (Scripps, Waldon and Oakview) would be released early.

By Monday night, according to the National Weather Service, Lake Orion had allocated 9.3 inches of snow.

By Tuesday morning, LOCS had announced their first snow day of the school year due to “adverse road conditions”.

It is anticipated that students will return to school at their regular time on Wednesday. — M.K.