LOCS selects Towlerton as new Director of Curriculum for Secondary Levels

Lake Orion Community Schools announced May 26 that they would be expanding their Teaching and Learning Department by adding Drew Towlerton as the new Director of Curriculum for the secondary levels.

Towlerton is expected to start this new role during the 2021-2022 school year.

Towlerton is currently the principal of Orion Oaks Elementary and has worked for LOCS for 15 years in different positions, including as a teacher at Lake Orion High School, Learning Options Supervisor and principal of Pine Tree Elementary.

He is expected to transition to the LOCS Administration building this summer and joining Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Heidi Mercer and Director of Curriculum for the elementary level Kerri Anderson.

“With the ongoing bond work, potential learning delays, the addition of Dragon Virtual, expansion of student and staff technology and evolving programming, the department has many exciting growth opportunities and this new position will provide more assistance and guidance to the secondary level administrators and staff,” read a LOCS statement regarding the new position.