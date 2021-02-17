LOCS school board votes McQuiston for MASB Board of Directors

Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education unanimously cast their Region eight vote for LOCS Vice-President Birgit McQuiston to be a representative on the MASB Board of Directors.

The Michigan Association of School Boards sent out the ballot to elect members of the MASB Board of Directors last month.

School boards across Michigan were asked to cast their vote during their February meeting. This year, eight seats are up for election, all of which are three-year terms unless otherwise stated.

Two candidates in Region 2 and Group VI are running unopposed. The ballots distributed were for regions one, three (two-year term), five, six, seven and eight.

Votes are expected to be tallied in March.

— M.K.