LOCS school board reviews strategic plan progress

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education held a work session meeting on Nov. 30 where the board, superintendent and cabinet reviewed the progress of the district’s new strategic plan.

The board approved the new strategic plan in April, and has since had two of the three planned progress meetings.

In their strategic plan, the district focuses on five main areas: Academics and Programs, Communications and Community Engagement, Operations, Learning Environment and Culture, and Personnel and Leadership.

Each of these areas has their own goal statement and subsequent points of interest to aid in reaching the main goal of the focus area.

Academics and programs

Goal Statement: “Lake Orion Community Schools will increase opportunities and flexibility for all Dragons”

This focus area includes: enrichment, scheduling, partnerships, curriculum, world skills and technology.

Enrichment

The goal is for the district to increase the number of enrichment opportunities for elementary and middle school students. Thus far, the district has surveyed students in grades three through eight, as well as parents. The surveys were done by building and LOCS is expected to begin offering building-specific activities in January.

Additionally, LOCS has established dates for the return of Mini School Daze camp.

Scheduling

The district is also looking to increase the number of flexible scheduling options for high school students.

In years past, LOCS has worked toward offering high school students an opportunity to have a later school start time. In doing this, the district would have two start times for students; the regular 7:25 a.m. start with 2:35 p.m. dismissal and one that that would start and end later.

The options are expected to be communicated to both high school students, as well as eighth grade students who are preparing to make the transition from middle school to high school.

Partnerships

LOCS has been working to increase the number of community partnerships and expand various college/career advisory groups.

Since the start of the year, the district has began communicating with local colleges including OCC, U-M Flint and Rochester College and have attended workshops to gain a better understanding in certain programs.

Curriculum

LOCS continues to strive to deliver a relevant and rigorous curriculum to students. Their steps toward this goal include crating a plan to support new teachers with coaching in ELA, math and science.

Kindergarten teachers are learning about the Science of Reading and new electives have been approved for the high school in ELA and math.

Additionally, the media productions rooms at the elementary and middle levels are being relaunched with new equipment, furniture and software.

They have also created a steering committee to review and update K-12 sex education.

Staff have been attending professional development, and high school LRC math teachers have attended secondary math interventions.

World Skills

As sort of a continuation of curriculum, the district is also looking to provide programming and instruction that reflects current world skills.

To do this, district staff have been attending a variety of workshops and meetings.

LOCS will also continue to work on EDPs (Educational Development Plans) with students in grades K-12.

Technology

With the district’s current bond, technology is something that has begun to really shape daily activity. LOCS continues to provide processional development for SMART board training and has added two technology positions.

They are moving from OS to All Covered for tech services starting in the 2023-24 school year. And special education TCs are attending professional development in assistive technology.

Learning Environment and Culture

Goal Statement: “Lake Orion Community Schools will provide a learning environment where all students and staff feel safe, supported, honored and respected”

This focus area includes: SEL, DEI, mental health, individualized instruction, learning environment and professional development.

SEL (Social Emotional Learning)

General education social workers were trained on the SERA (Special Education Research Accelerator) project in October and SEL data was reviewed by the board.

At the middle school, the district is exploring the implementation of the Positivity Project and at the high school they’re working toward creating an SEL plan and training additional staff on the current Sources of Strength program.

Three district trainers and new hires have also been trained on assessment and case manager which has been implemented district wide.

DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion)

LOCS has implemented and reviewed current DEI framework, structures and leadership with the DEI coordinator and district admin meeting to discuss a plan for future professional development.

Thoughtful Thursdays are being shared monthly with teachers to assist with IDPs (Individual Development Plans) and a monthly newsletter is being distributed among staff and the community regarding DEI topics.

Mental Health

The district’s committee to support the mental health of staff met in late October. Additionally, though the district was expected to maintain the WHIL app, due to lack of utilization that contract was terminated.

Individualized Instruction

The district’s student services coordinator has met with elementary interventionists to discuss caseloads based on screener data.

Staff have begun being trained in Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) and have also received training in IEP coaching, SE Community of Practice and other kinds of professional development.

The goals for Michigan Integrated Continuous Improvement Process (MICIP) are being monitored.

Learning Environment and Culture

To create a conducive learning environment for students, elementary staff has received Restorative Practice training.

The attendance committee has gathered and shared data with the community and contacted students who have been absent more than two times in the first 20 days of school. School of choice parents have also been surveyed for bus stop potential.

The district continues to work with a grandparents group and the topics and dates for Parent University have been established.

A teacher feedback survey is expected to take place in January and a survey has been conducted on the high school’s new mindfulness course.

Lastly, the district has gathered information on potential international travel, finding they are the only district in the surrounding area that does not have a program that offers international travel.

Professional Development

District staff has received a lot of professional development and other outside training over the past several months with coaches creating a plan for new teacher labs and optional after school professional development.

Information on sheltered instruction has been shared with teachers and NGSx training was provided to 13 first grade teachers.

See next week’s edition of The Lake Orion Review for coverage on communication and community engagement, operations and personnel and leadership.