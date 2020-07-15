LOCS school board, Kirby reach an agreement on superintendent contract

Contract is for three years

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education wrapped up their superintendent search process on June 9 by finalizing the district’s contract with Ben Kirby.

Kirby’s contract will extend from July 20 of this year through June 30, 2023. He was hired by a unanimous vote.

“Thank you, everybody. The support that everybody has shown and the confidence that you have shown in me, I really appreciate that and I’m really looking forward to continuing to make connections with people,” Kirby said. “Since all of this transpired, the connections I’ve had with the cabinet and other members, Mark (Snyder Director of Communications and Marketing), Julie (Olko, Executive Assistant), have just been outstanding, and just a real confirmation as to why the district is as great as it is and I look forward to meeting and knowing more about each of you.”

Board members expressed their excitement to meet Kirby in person and see him in action as he leads the district forward.

“Ben, (I) can’t wait for you to really get on and see what it means to be apart of the Dragon community and Dragon family. (I’m) pretty confident you’re going to make a big contribution and totally confident you’re going to enjoy the heck out of it. It is a special place,” said Trustee Nate Butki. — M.K.