LOCS school board approves secure entry bid awards

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — During their meeting on Dec. 14, the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education continued to approve bid awards for ongoing school bond and sinking fund projects throughout the district.

This time, the board approved secure entry renovation bid awards at Oakview Middle School, Waldon Middle School and the Pine Tree Center.

The board authorized district administration to execute the contracts with GMB Architects and Engineering and project managers Frank Rewold and Sons, as presented.

The approval was in the amount of $1,559,133, with contingency and allowances allocated in the amount of $405,713, for a grand total of $1,964,846.

Voters passed a $160 million school improvement bond in 2018.