LOCS school board approves bid award for Blanche Sims Elem. demolition, new monument sign at Lake Orion High School

Millage renewals discussed, but no election timeline set

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved bid awards for bond projects during a workshop meeting on Thursday.

The bid awards in question encompasses two projects; the demolition of the old Blanche Sims Elementary School, including the asbestos abatement, was awarded to Blue Star, Inc.; landscaping and irrigation was awarded to Unique Clips LLC; and the installation of the Lake Orion High School monument sign went to Curb Appeal Concepts, Inc.

The monument sign is expected to be placed in the same spot as the school’s current monument sign and have the same footprint, Assistant Supt. of Business and Finance John Fitzgerald said.

The board authorized LOCS administration to execute the contracts in the amount of $592,469 and allocate contingency and allowances in the amount of $91,626 for a total of $684,095.

Also in the meeting:

The board also discussed the potential timeline for a non-homestead operating millage and sinking fund millage election.

In the district’s new strategic plan, LOCS outlines its hopes to go out for renewals for both millages.

The current general fund operating millage expires in June 2025 with the last levy taking place in July 2024; while the sinking fund millage expires in June 2026 with the last levy taking place in July 2025.

The board and district administration have previously had brief discussion son when to go out for the millage with the only “free” election (non-special election for which the district would have to foot the bill) between now and 2026 being the 2024 presidential election.

This raises the question on whether or not the district should put both millages on the same ballot or put one on the presidential election ballot and hold a special election for the other, board members said.

Though no decisions were made, the board did direct administration to gather information on when would likely be the best time to go out for these millages.