LOCS reports positive COVID-19 case two weeks before in-person learning set to begin

On Oct. 12, a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Executive order requiring school districts to issue public notification for confirmed and probable positive COVID-19 cases went into effect.

That same day, Lake Orion Community Schools announced that a positive case of COVID-19 was identified in a morning session of an Early Childhood Special Education classroom.

According to the district, the positive student “was in attendance selected days during the week of October 5.”

Additionally, the district has been informed by the Oakland County Health Division that during the 2020-2021 school year, there have been five school-related COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

This total includes students, teachers, staff members, volunteers, or any other person who was present on school property or at a school function, the LOCS communication stated.

Lake Orion school officials are expected, as of now, to proceed with the current plan to get elementary-age students back to in-person learning on Oct. 26.

— By Megan Kelley