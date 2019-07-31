LOCS Parent University

LOCS Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Lake Orion Review.

Entering its third year as a valuable resource, Lake Orion Community Schools’ unique Parent University program provides parents an opportunity to participate in their child’s education. As an educational tool for families, the program is a series of evening presentations, some interactive, to offer parents resources to aid their children.

The mission is to provide information, resources and help to parents so that they can support their children with their academic, developmental and social-emotional needs.

We strongly believe in the importance of parents and schools working together as a team for the success of all of our students.

Initially, the intent was to provide sessions for parents to assist their children with home support on general academic topics. For instance, the “Literacy Make and Take” for parents of Kindergarten and first-grade students, which has been such a hit that now three separate sessions will be held next year to support families and boost the critical stages of early reading.

As the program has expanded, the topics are now reaching beyond simply the academic base.

For the 2019-20 school year, the program will feature 17 unique sessions, each topic targeted to a different level (elementary, middle school, high school). The first session this upcoming year is a prime example. The topic is: “Moving from Crisis to Hope: Parenting in the Midst of Challenging Situations and Circumstances.”

One of the sessions last year featured the “Angst” movie and a discussion and tips to manage anxiety. This year will feature a session showing the mindfulness movie “May I Be Happy.”

Sessions are located at facilities throughout the district, usually pegged to the evening’s subject. All programs are free and, to make them even more accessible to parents who cannot attend the single presentation, the key elements and presentations are available on the district website at lakeorionschools.org/ParentUniversity. Child care is occasionally available, depending on the topic and target parent audience.

LOCS prides itself on setting educational trends and offering all resources to help our students thrive. Parent University is one of the most creative paths to make learning success a family affair.