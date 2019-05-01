LOCS not planning to recommend layoffs for 2019-20 school year

As the current school year comes to an end, the LOCS administration and board of education begins to make preparations for the 2019-2020 school year.

During the April 24 board of education meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Rick Arnett mentioned that the district was currently evaluating their staffing needs for the 2019-2020 school year.

“I’m happy to report that we will not be bringing before the board any recommendations of layoffs of any sort,” said Arnett. “Actually, through some attrition of some retirements and some resignations we will be doing some hiring again so we’ll have several positions posted here in the next few days.”

According to Arnett there are several open elementary and high school positions along with a few middle school positions.

Additionally, the district has also received some requests for internal transfers, three of which were able to be approved earlier that day.

“We’re really happy with where we’re at and where we’re headed. So in the future we will be bringing forward some new hire recommendations,” said Arnett. — M.K.