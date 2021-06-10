LOCS names Sarah Perry as new principal of Oakview Middle School

On Thursday, Lake Orion Community Schools announced that Sarah Perry would be taking over as the new principal of Oakview Middle School for the 2021-22 school year. Perry succeeds former Oakview principal Sarah Manzo who retired this year.

Perry’s previous experience in LOCS includes working as the assistant principal at Oakview and Waldon middle schools for 11 years and serving as the English Language Department Co-Coordinator for the past six years. Prior to that, Perry was a Spanish teacher at Lake Orion High School for nine years.

Perry is expected to transition into the role this summer.