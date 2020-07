During the June 24, Lake Orion Community School’s meeting, the LOCS Board of Education was tasked with naming an interim superintendent.

With very little discussion, the board agreed to name Rick Arnett, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, the Interim Superintendent. Arnett will serve as interim for the period of time between the departure of Superintendent Marion Ginopolis on June 30 and July 20, the expected starting date for the newly hired Superintendent Ben Kirby.

– Megan Kelley