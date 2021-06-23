LOCS names Jillian Knapp as new principal of Orion Oaks

Lake Orion Community Schools announced last week that Jillian Knapp would be filling the principal vacancy at Orion Oaks Elementary School beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

Knapp has filled a variety of roles in LOCS, most recently as supervisor at Pine Tree Center. Prior to that, she was district special education coach and data specialist, as well as a school psychologist across the district for 13 years.

Knapp succeeds Drew Towlerton who worked as principal at Orion Oaks for the past four years. Towlerton was recently named as the district’s new director of curriculum for the secondary levels. — M.K.