LOCS hires three elementary teachers

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education voted to hire three elementary school teachers during their regular meeting on Aug. 27.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Adam Weldon introduced the candidates to the board starting with Amy Ducharme, who will teach fifth grade at Carpenter Elementary School.

“She earned her bachelor’s degree from OU, master’s degree from Shenandoah University, and is a proud parent of three current dragons,” Weldon said. “She’s coming to us after previous elementary teaching experience in Virginia, and most recently as our second and third grade LSS (learning support specialist) staff last year at Carpenter Elementary.”

Alexis King was hired as a first-grade teacher at Blanche Sims Elementary. Weldon said she earned her bachelor’s degree from Oakland University and “is a proud dragon alumni.”

“She is coming to us after completing her student teaching and a long-term sub position at Webber Elementary,” Weldon said.

Misty Neill was also hired as a first-grade teacher at Blanche Sims Elementary.

“Misty earned her bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and is coming to us after previous teaching experience in Arizona, and she has served many long-term positions and was the building sub, I believe, as well at Paint Creek Elementary.”

She has also taught as a substitute throughout the district, Weldon said.

Neill said she is super excited to be working in her new position during the meeting.

The district’s first day of school was Tuesday.