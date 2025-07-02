LOCS hires high school science teacher

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved hiring Kennedy Ochenski as a new science teacher for Lake Orion High School.

Ochenski recently earned a Masters in Secondary Education from Oakland University, and completed her student teaching last school year at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Utica.

She also completed one of her field placements at Scripps Middle School, said LOCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Adam Weldon.

“As a science teacher, my main goal is to encourage curiosity and confidence in my students during their journey in science education,” Ochenski wrote in her resume. “I am motivated to create a classroom environment that is inclusive and fosters uncertainty, where students feel safe to explore, question and learn from mistakes. My goal is to encourage students to develop critical thinking skills that they can carry into their futures.”

Weldon said the district is “very excited” to welcome Ochenski to LOHS and back to Lake Orion. She will begin teaching on Aug. 25. – J.G.