LOCS handbook revisions ban use of cell phones, earbuds and more during school

Exceptions also outlined

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to approve student handbook revisions, the most significant restricting use of cell phones and other personal technology devices (PTDs) at the elementary, middle and high school level, as well as at Learning Options High School.

The revisions will take effect next school year.

PTDs include, but are not limited to, smartphones, smartwatches, non-school-issued laptops, iPads and tablets, eReaders and any other personally owned technology used on school property.

“This is, really the culmination of what I would say is about a year-long process that we have gone through, really going back to the research that we saw behind students and cell phone usage,” Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Drew Towlerton said. “We’ve gone through, as we’ve shared, getting stakeholder input, sharing some research, working with families, (Superintendent) Heidi (Mercer), (Elementary Director of Curriculum) Kerri (Anderson) and I went out to meet with students in a number of classes, and then drafted a policy with our leadership team and went back and forth to get some feedback and bring some updates.”

Elementary

Elementary students may not bring expensive personal belongings to school including iPads, laptops, phones and electronic game devices.

Cell phones and smartwatches are not allowed to be used during the school day under the revision. If a child brings a phone or smart watch to school, it must be turned off, not asleep, and stored in lockers or a backpack at all times. Parents and guardians who need to get a message to their children can call through the school’s main office.

IEPs, 504 plans and medical plans that include these devices take priority over the policy.

The revision also states the school assumes no responsibility if the item is lost or damaged if they are brought to school.

Middle school

Cell phones, earbuds, and other personal electronic devices may not be used during the school day at the middle school level in order “to foster a focused and productive learning environment,” according to the revision.

Students are required to keep their devices silenced and out of sight at all times. Smartwatches may be worn, but must not be used for communication purposes during teaching hours.

Cell phones will be confiscated by a teacher or administration if they are seen or heard during the school day. Repeat violations will result in escalating consequences such as parent contact, required parent pickup of the device, detention or further disciplinary action as outlined in the school’s code of conduct.

IEPs, 504 plans and medical plans that include these devices also take priority over this policy.

High school

Only student laptops will be allowed to be used during class, also with the exception of student IEP’s, 504 plans and medical plans.

LOHS policy in all classrooms during instructional time is “no cellphone use allowed.” Instead, cell phones should be out of sight or where a teacher designates from “bell to bell.” Teachers can confiscate cell phones from students who do not follow the policy.

Students will be allowed to use their phones and PTDs during passing time and their lunch period.

For a first offense, the teacher will refer the student to administration. The student will leave their cell phone or PTD in the school’s main office for one complete school day. Their parent or guardian will also be contacted.

The teacher will also refer the student to administration for the second offense. The student will then leave their cell phone or PTD in the school’s main office for two complete school days, and their parent or guardian will be contacted.

For the third and later offenses, the teacher will still refer the student to administration, and there will be a meeting with the student’s parent or guardian and student.

Learning options

For learning options, the policy is designed to minimize distractions, increase student engagement, encourage face-to-face interaction and ensure equitable use of instructional time.

PTDs will not be allowed to be used during instructional time, which is defined as “the entire school day excluding a student’s designated lunch period.” If a device is visible during instructional time, staff will confiscate it and deliver it to the office.

Device storage procedures state students will turn their phones in during two core instructional periods every day to be stored in locked storage spaces. The first period will take place between 7:40-10:35 a.m. and the second between 11:10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Students who leave the building during the school day will take their devices with them.

For the first offense, a device will be held in the school office for one full school day, two full school days for the second offense, and for the third offense and beyond, a student will not be allowed to use their PTD at any time during the school day for the remainder of the term.

If a student does not hand over their device when requested, it will be treated as insubordination and result in additional disciplinary action.

IEPs, 504 plans and medical plans that include PTDs as accommodations take priority over this policy as well.

Other revisions were “fairly standard,” according to Towlerton. He said they included annual revisions, updates to titles, clerical revisions and others.