LOCS community input sessions for strategic planning

Lake Orion Community Schools is currently undergoing the strategic planning process.

This processes, done through the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), inlcudes seeking out and receiving community input.

“The LOCS Board of Education and LOCS Administration continue the strategic planning process and will move forward with in-person opportunities for community input after the new year, with evening sessions on January 10 and January 13 at Lake Orion High School,” said Mark Snyder, director of marketing and communications for the district.

The district is expected to have four sessions:

• Jan. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.,

• Jan. 13 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The sessions will be held in the Kiva at Lake Orion High School.

Input can also be given online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LakeOrionSP2021. A QR code is available on the district website and the Lake Orion Review website. — M.K.