LOCS celebrates School Board Recognition Month

LOCS Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Review.

Lake Orion Community Schools is joining 529 local and 56 intermediate school districts across Michigan to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month. Too often the efforts of school board members go unrecognized so we will be celebrating School Board Recognition Month as one way to thank the seven LOCS board members for all they do to provide the best possible education for our students.

As elected officials, school board members work as a team to oversee the district and make certain the desires of the community are met. Board members collaboratively set the vision and goals for the district, establish policies and priorities, and adopt and oversee the annual budget. As Lake Orion’s largest employer, the board works with administration to manage the collective bargaining process for all employees of the district.

In addition to supporting student achievement, one of the most important responsibilities of a school board is to hire and evaluate the superintendent. As this is my final year as LOCS superintendent, the LOCS board is currently in the process of selecting the next superintendent who will take over in July and continue the standard of excellence currently thriving in our district.

The LOCS board tends to be unique in its composition. Of the seven, five attended and graduated from Lake Orion schools. And, five have children presently attending school with the other two members’ children having recently graduated. Regardless whether they have children currently in LOCS, the board members make sound decisions that affect all students in the district.

The men and women serving our district are Nate Butki, Steve Drakos, Birgit McQuiston, Dana Mermell, Jake Singer, Scott Taylor and Jim Weidman.

To learn about each board member, the district website provides a brief bio on each member: https://www.lakeorionschools.org/board-of-education/meet-the-board-members.

Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation for the LOCS school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round effort on their part.

They are dedicated individuals who are committed to improving student achievement and to fighting for the best for all of our students.