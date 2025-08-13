LOCS Board of Education votes to place bond proposal on Nov. 4 ballot

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education voted on Monday to approve a school improvement bond proposal to be placed on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

The proposed bond is expected to generate $272 million for improvements to address ongoing facility and environment issues in three stages over 10 years.

District residents will be asked to consider the bond proposal, which will finance capital improvements throughout the district. If approved by voters, the tax rate would be expected to decrease, providing funding for improvements at a millage that is 0.49 mills lower than the current millage rate, according to information from the district.

“Together with our community, we’ve made significant improvements to our school buildings in recent years, concentrated primarily on our youngest learners,” said LOCS Superintendent Heidi Mercer. “The 2025 bond proposal would continue this momentum, specifically focusing on Lake Orion High School (LOHS), the one space in the district that impacts all current and future Dragons.”

School officials said the proposal aims to join other district initiatives in “Delivering the Dragon Difference” through career- and college-ready opportunities for all students.

In addition to providing career-ready lab spaces at LOHS, the bond would allow for learning environment enhancements at all levels, a transformation of the Community Education Resource Center (CERC) and continued updates to infrastructure and sites across the district, according to LOCS.

This proposal concentrates on:

• Next-level opportunities at Lake Orion High School: Providing career-ready lab spaces and performing arts and athletics improvements.

• Advancing learning environments throughout the district: Continuing to modernize classrooms, enhancing the middle schools, making improvements to Special Education classrooms.

• Transforming the CERC: Updating the CERC to support the PHASES (special education adult transition) and Learning Options High School (alternative high school) programs.

• Continuing district-wide updates: technology, security, infrastructure, playground accessibility, gym renovations, Early Childhood Center growth and updates to the bus fleet.

The district operates 15 facilities with over 1.5 million square feet of space, on more than 400 acres.

Planning for the bond proposal began with a district-wide facility assessment that identified specific systems that have exceeded their expected lifecycles. These were layered into the district’s 10-year Master Plan for buildings and sites, alongside educational programming and curriculum goals.

The district also sent a survey to the community to assess the priorities of the bond proposal and received more than 1,200 responses.

“The community was widely supportive of this initiative,” according to LOCS.

More detailed information will soon be available on the district website at LakeOrionSchools.org/Bond2025. – J.N.