LOCS Board of Education reorganizes, elects new officers for 2023

Birgit McQuiston takes over as board president

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education returned from holiday break for their first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 11.

The first portion of the meeting was dedicated to the swearing in of board members Steve Drakos, Jake Singer and Heather Sinawi as well as the general reorganization of the board.

Drakos and Singer won re-election in November and Sinawi was elected to the board for her first term.

Former board President Jim Weidman did not seek re-election.

With Weidman, the board’s longest servicing member, gone and a new member joining the board, offices and duties would inevitably shift, with several board members expressing interest in a number of officer positions,

The organization went quickly with previous Vice President Birgit McQuiston taking over the president’s gavel. This is McQuiston’s second round at board president.

Danielle Bresett was voted vice president and Singer remained on as treasurer.

Susan Flahrety was named board secretary with Drakos, who had filled the position previously and was seeking re-election to the secretary role, casting the lone nay vote on the appointment.

In addition to officer positions, board members received various committee assignments:

Finance Committee: Flahrety, Singer, McQuiston.

Policy Committee: Scott Taylor, Sinawi and Singer.

Superintendent Evaluation Committee: Bresett, Flahrety, McQuiston.

Lamp of Learning Committee: Drakos, Sinawi, Taylor.

Curriculum Committee: Bresett, Flahrety, Singer.

Board Self Assessment Committee: Bresett, Drakos, Sinawi.

Representative to the Oakland Schools Budget Committee: Flahrety.

Representative to OCSBA (Oakland County School Board Association) Government Relations Committee: McQuiston.

Representative to the Sexuality Education Advisory Committees: Sinawi.

Representative to the Wellness Committees: Drakos.

Representative to the Head Start Policy Committee: Bresett.

During their organizational meeting, the board also distributes school assignments to each board member.

These building liaisons include: Taylor with Blanche Sims Elementary, Bresett with Carpenter Elementary and Waldon Middle School, Drakos with Orion Oaks Elementary and the Pine Tree Center, Flaherty with Paint Creek Elementary, McQuiston with Stadium Drive Elementary and Scripps Middle School, Singer with Webber Elementary and Sinawi with Oakview Middle School.

The board meets regularly at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the LOCS Administration Building, 315 N. Lapeer St.

Agendas: lakeorionschools.org.