LOCS Board of Education approves handbook revisions

Handbook available on district website

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved a myriad of handbook revisions across the district.

At the elementary level, changes include updating the district’s vision and mission statements and updating guidelines under the medication section, registration process information, the technology contract and belief statements.

The board deleted the student outcomes section of the handbook.

The middle level handbook also has updated district vision and mission statements, a revised technology agreement and an updated registration process guidelines.

Additionally, the middle school students also have a revised dress code which removed the clause stating that shorts, skirts and skorts should be no shorter than fingertip length with arms straight at the side.

The dress code also states that “The Lake Orion Middle Schools dress code does not include gender or sex-specific language and shall be applied equitably to students of all gender identifications, sexes, races, ethnicity and national origins.”

The high school handbook saw the most changes, which include general updates to the district’s vision, mission and belief statements, as well as small changes to listed staff, where students can go for certain information, requirements for certain activities, disciplinary action that may be implemented and other miscellaneous things.

Learning Options High School had similar changes to that of the high school.

The district’s new technology agreement outlines 28 procedures and rules for using district technology and is expected to be signed by students as well as parents/guardians at the beginning of the school year.

All of these updates are available on the district website, lakeorionschools.org.