LOCS Board of Education approves application submission for preliminary qualification of proposed bond

Bond series issuance dates provided

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved the submission of an application for the preliminary qualification of the district’s proposed bond on July 10.

The submission is for treasury regarding the 2025 bond the district has been planning and looking to place on the November 2025 ballot. Bonds must be qualified by the state treasurer, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

District administration and the board of education will discuss and approve the proposed ballot language on Aug. 8, said Superintendent Heidi Mercer.

“It’s kind of like a step-by-step process, so I just want to make sure that everybody is clear in that this evening we’re just asking for approval,” Mercer said.

The application includes financial summary information, including existing bond debt. A note in this section states “millage projections include final series of $14,000,000 of prior authorization to be issued in 2026.”

The next section of the summary includes the proposed bond issue. The combined bond issue is $272 million, the term is 20 years, the average interest rate is 4.75%, the average millage is 3.93 mills and the millage in year one is 1.35 mills.

Series one of the bond is $82 million and is dated June 1, 2026, series two is $90 million and is dated May 1, 2023, and series three is $100 million and is dated May 1, 2034.

The “property tax assumptions” section lists the district’s current taxable value at $2,917,843,243.

After the financial summary are enrollment projections and project sheets that provide estimated costs for the work to be done at each building throughout the district.

A cost summary by building and more is also included in the application, said LOCS Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Andrea Curtis

Curtis said there were some changes made before the board’s approval.

“However, I can tell you treasury was very happy with everything that was in there and noted that the things that were changed were very minor,” Curtis said.

Some changes include correcting the election date, formatting changes, adding the application number and adding a page with the ballot language.

If voters approve the bond issue in November, LOCS would still need to present a final qualification application to the state treasurer for qualification, according to the application.

The School Bond Qualification and Loan program was established by the Michigan constitution of 1963 and amended by Public Act 92 of 2005 to provide a state credit enhancement and loan mechanism for school district bond issues, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.