LOCS Board of Education approves amendment to option and ground lease agreement for cell tower

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — During their meeting on Oct. 9, the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved an amendment to an option and ground lease agreement with TowerCo 2013 LLC for the construction of a cell tower on East Clarkston Road.

This amendment allows an additional six months in the agreement.

The original agreement expires Oct. 28, but Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Andrea Curtis told the board that TowerCo requested these additional six months to obtain approvals with Oakland Township. According to the first amendment to the option and ground lease agreement, the township has “jurisdiction or oversight” over TowerCo’s intended tower construction on the property.

TowerCo “anticipates the need to pursue legal action against the Township,” the amendment reads.

According to Lake Orion district documents, this six-month extension comes with a $1,000 fee paid to the district.

‘The amendment will also indemnify the district for the liability and legal fees during this extension period,” Curtis said.

The original agreement allowed for an initial 12-month period and two six-month option renewal terms, according to district documents. Each have been exercised.

The school board originally authorized a ground lease agreement with TowerCo 2013 LLC for a cell tower on district-owned property on East Clarkston Road during their Oct. 26, 2022 meeting.

The original agreement, which was reviewed by the board during their meeting on Oct. 12, 2022, included an initial term of 10 years with multiple five year renewal terms.