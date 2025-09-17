LOCS board of education approves 2025-26 salary schedules

Is a ‘necessary step’ to protect employees

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of education approved the 2025-26 salary schedules for the district’s non-unionized employees during a workshop meeting on Sept. 10.

These approvals are a change in practice based on the Michigan Supreme Court clarifying the impact of the Office of Retirement Services (ORS) salary schedules, which became a lawsuit known as Batista v ORS, according to LOCS documents.

“The whole crux of the lawsuit kind of came about in an effort to curb any districts from trying to excessively boost compensation to boost the final average compensation for retirement interventions,” Weldon said.

According to One Court Justice of Michigan, plaintiffs, current or retired public school superintendents and administrators who work or worked under personal employment contracts, argue their pension benefits should be higher under the Michigan Public School Employees Retirement Act (MPSERA.)

These employees not being unionized mean they are not covered under any collective bargaining agreement, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Adam Weldon said. He also said receiving board approval is a necessary step to protect at-will district employees from not receiving what they believe they should as a pension.

“All of a sudden they’re not going to get to the end of their career and go ‘no, the ORS doesn’t recognize us, it was never approved by the board, there’s no salary schedule, it’s not being done appropriately, you get this much,’” Weldon said. “So it can have a really negative impact without it.”

Weldon added the district will approve these schedules on an annual basis moving forward.

An employee’s retirement pension is based on the employee’s final average compensation for their specific retirement plan, according to district documents. In defining compensation, the statute of MPSERA excludes compensation reported for the preceding year, except increases provided by the normal salary schedule for the current job classification.

Based on this statute, ORS previously developed what was defined as a normal salary schedule. According to LOCS documents, courts determined that ORS lacked the legal authority to develop said schedules.

Courts indicated that no salary increases count for the retirement purposes unless those employees are subject to an employer salary schedule. This salary schedule is defined as a written document established by statute or approved by a reporting unit’s governing body that indicates the time and sequence of compensation and conforms to a norm, rule or principle.

The schedules were approved with a unanimous vote.