LOCS Board of Education adopts OCSBA bylaw revision

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion Community School’s Board of Education voted 7-0 to adopt an Oakland County School Boards Association (OCSBA) bylaw revision in October.

The revision allows an exception for a member of the Board of Directors to complete their term on the board if they are elected or appointed to another member school district’s board of education that is already represented on the board of directors, according to LOCS documents.

Without the revision, the bylaw allows “only one member from each member school district” to serve on the board at any given time, according to LOCS documents.

For example, LOCS Trustee Birgit McQuiston said while she was on the board of directors, none of the other LOCS Board of Education members would be allowed to be on the board.

According to McQuiston, the driving force behind the revision is that one of the sitting members on the board of directors, Carol Finkelstein, was elected to the ISD board. Finkelstein also is a member of West Bloomfield’s Board of Education, but will not continue on the West Bloomfield board.

“That doesn’t affect West Bloomfield,” McQuiston said. “It does affect the ISD board because (Oakland Schools Board of Education President) Marc Katz represents the ISD board as well.”

The revision allows Finkelstein, and anyone in the same scenario in the future, to finish out their term, McQuiston said.

According to LOCS documents, the exception will expire for the ISD trustees once their Board of Director terms end in June 2026, meaning only one ISD board member will be allows to serve on the OCSBA Board of Directors.