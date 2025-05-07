LOCS Board authorizes $203,328.69 for PHASES program purchases

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education voted 6-0 to authorize purchasing and installing furniture for the district’s PHASES program for $203,328.69 during their meeting on April 23.

Costs will be paid with either series two or series three of the district’s $160 million bond approved by voters in 2018, according LOCS Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Andrea Curtis.

The furniture will be relocated from the program’s current location at the Pine Tree Center to its new location in the CERC building.

The only expense that will not transfer is painting rooms in the Pine Tree Center, according to Superintendent Heidi Mercer.

The authorization makes up approved bidders of Custer for $99,287.32, Yeo and Yeo for $6,952 and Interphase for $97,089.37. – J.G.