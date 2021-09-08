LOCS Board approves property purchase and sale

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education passed a resolution authorizing the sale and purchase of property at Blanche Sims Elementary.

According to John Fitzgerald, Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance, the district has been negotiating with McLaren Oakland which is located east of Blanche Sims.

“We’re going to be buying approximately five acres east of our property and we’re going to be selling approximately one-half of one acre at the south end of our current Blanche Sims property,” Fitzgerald said.

The district will purchase the roughly five acres from McLaren for $740,000 and sell the half-acre to McLaren for $75,000.

This purchase will allow the district to build the new Blanche Sims building in the best way for the community and property site while McLaren intends to use the half-acre as an additional access point for their property, said Fitzgerald.

— Megan Kelley