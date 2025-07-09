LOCS authorizes law firms, banks to represent district

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education authorized establishing several law firms and banks to represent and act as designated depositories for the school district on June 25.

Law firms representing the district are Clark Hill Attorneys at Law Collins and Blaha, PC, Miller Canfield, PLC, Miller Johnson, Secrest Wardle (Adair case) and Thrun Law Firm, PC. Plante and Moran, PLLC was also established as the district’s auditing firm.

The following banks, investment brokers and local government investment pools were established as designated depositories for the school district: JP Morgan Chase Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Flagstar Bank, MILAF+ Fund, PNC Bank and Oxford Bank. PNC Bank was also designated as a primary depository of funds belonging to LOCS.

Superintendent Heidi Mercer or an assistant superintendent were also authorized to sign contracts, agreements and purchase orders for the school district.

Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Andrea Curtis said this was added to the authorizations “to address contracts, agreements and purchase orders to comply with policies.”