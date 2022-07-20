LOCS approves $333k technology bid for elementary schools device carts

During their final meeting of the 2021-22 school year on June 22, the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved another technology bid award, this time for device carts at the elementary schools.

“To support the district’s no-homework policy for elementary students, the district intends to store and charge the student devices overnight and needs a method to do this,” the bid document states. “The carts will provide for safe storage and changing of all student devices in an efficient manner.”

Back in June 2019, the district entered a multi-year preferred vendor contract with SEHI Computer Products, Inc. to provide the district electronic devices and equipment for teachers, students and staff.

It is through this preferred vendor that the carts will be purchased.

The board voted to authorize the administration to purchase the device carts at the rate not to exceed $314,761.64, along with $19,183.50 in contingency for a total of $333,945.14.

Funding will come from the 2019 series one bond. — By Megan Kelley