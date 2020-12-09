LOCS announces students will stay with remote learning until Jan. 19

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion Community Schools announced last Tuesday that remote learning will continue until at least Jan. 19, 2021 for students who had been going to class in-person.

Superintendent Ben Kirby made the announcement on the district’s website, social media and in an email to parents citing data, academics, staffing and the upcoming holiday break as reasons for the decision.

“Given the continuing rise in COVID-19 case counts in Oakland County and especially within Orion and our school district boundaries, this is not the appropriate time to bring students and staff members back into the school buildings,” Kirby said in the statement.

“As a result of the current circumstances, LOCS students (Early Childhood, DK-12 and Post-Secondary) will remain in remote learning for the next seven weeks, planning to resume in-person learning for students on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.”

Clarkston Community Schools, as well as Rochester Community Schools, have also announced that they will remain in their remote learning format until Jan. 19.

Oxford Community Schools transitioned K-8 back to their in-person schedule; however, with an alternating schedule last week. Oxford schools are expected to bring high schoolers back on Dec. 9 when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services restrictions expire.

Since transitioning back to remote learning, LOCS has only had two new school related cases — none during this first week of December.

In Kirby’s announcement he provides specific reasons for the district’s decision to remain remote until the tail end of the marking period, one of the most important aspects being the COVID-19 data.

“With the positive numbers as high as they are and the positivity rate holding around 13-14 percent, the multitude of quarantines that we previously faced are likely to continue in the next few weeks.

“Our school district boundaries COVID-19 data (of all residents and ages who live within our area) increased to 98 positives per 10,000 residents last week. That number has continuously grown over the previous seven weeks,” Kirby said regarding the current COVID-19 data.

“The zip code data (six areas) that I follow all show a 50-100 percent increase since we decided to go remote in mid-November. We remain at letter E for our state. The test results’ extended timing remains a concern as we are experiencing well beyond a 48-hour turnaround, creating a concerning situation for contact tracing,” he said.

As far as academics, Kirby has stated numerous times online and at board meetings that the district seeks consistency when it comes to their student’s education.

Through all of this, LOCS has continuously opted for consistency rather than an unpredictable and fluid schedule that can change from being remote one week to being in-person the next, with some days being an alternate schedule and others having the entire school attend.

Additionally, remote learning will allow for students and staff to safely quarantine ahead of the holiday break should they choose to see extended family.

“I don’t envy the position that the administration and the board have been put in over these last several months as the problems nor the answers have been easy,” said teacher Jeff Faber, president of the Lake Orion Education Association.

While the decision to stay remote is not done lightly, and has certainly taken its toll on families and staff, it is important to stay positive.

“I appreciate the resolve of the students, families, and staff. It hasn’t been easy, but we’ve adjusted to these changes on the fly together. Each learning day is precious, and the Lake Orion teaching staff will make the most of every moment, whether in-person or online.

“I think that we all long for a return to normalcy and I’m confident that when this is through, we will come out of it more Dragon Strong than ever!” Faber told The Review.

For more information regarding remote learning visit lakeorionschools.org.