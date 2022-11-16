Local business employee found to have concealed weapon, suspected methamphetamines during firing process

ORION TWP. – A soon-to-be former employee at a local coffee shop was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of meth, according to an incident report from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies went to Lava Mountain Coffee Shop, 1472 S Lapeer Rd., at 12:09 p.m. Nov. 3 for a peace office standby after management said the company was firing an employee and requested deputies to standby.

Once the employee, a 43-year-old Oxford resident, arrived in the office management advised her she was being terminated from her position and requested the keys to the store.

The employee said the keys were in her purse. As deputies checked the purse for the keys, they located a firearm. An investigation revealed that the employee did not have a Concealed Pistol License (CPL).

The woman was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a CPL. Upon searching the woman, deputies located suspected methamphetamines.

The woman was transported to the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the complaint for CCW and Felony Possession of a Firearm. The drug possession charge is pending lab results.

The suspect was arraigned on the charge and given a $3,000 bond, with 10 percent surety. – J.N.