LO Village Council makes appointment to BZA, two alternate positions still vacant

The council voted 6-0 on Monday to appoint Ralph Putz to the village’s Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) for a three-year term expiring June 30, 2024.

Council President Pro Tem Jerry Narsh was excused from the meeting.

Putz replaces Jeff Sutherland, who informed the village he would not be continuing on the BZA after his term expired on June 30.

The BZA consists of five regular members and two alternates. There are still openings for the two alternate positions. Anyone interested in serving as an alternate can fill out an application, available on the village website, lakeorion.org, or at the village administration offices, 21. E. Church St.

The regular BZA meeting scheduled from 7:30 p.m. July 15 has been canceled due to a lack of agenda items, according to a public notice from the village.

The next regular BZA Meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. — J.N.