LO schools review handbook changes

Lake Orion Community Schools reviewed the planned adjustments for the student handbook at their May 12 meeting. The revisions were based on recommendations from building administrators and Neola consultants.

“There are no major changes at this point,” said Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Heidi Mercer.

Highlights across all levels include: the addition of non-school sponsored clubs/activities (groups organized for religious, political, or philosophical reasons), homebound services and control of non-casual contact of communicable diseases.

Other changes include small items such as updating the names of board members and events calendars. — M.K.