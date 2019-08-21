LO Planning Commission to hold short-term rentals public hearing

The Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed zoning ordinance text amendment prohibiting short-term rentals in the village.

The public hearing 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Council Chambers at Village Hall. Written comments can be sent to Village Clerk Susan Galeczka at Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

The village began exploring a zoning ordinance text amendment after several residents complained to the council about noise and overcrowding at Airnbnb properties on Lake Orion.

The effect of the proposed text amendment, if adopted, would “define and prohibit short-term rentals as a commercial use in the Village,” according to a public notice from the village.

The public can view a copy of the proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to section 13.31 – Short-Term Rentals at village hall. – J.N.