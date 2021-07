The Lake Orion Community Schools Football boosters are holding a community clean up at Dragon Stadium on July 22.

Players and other volunteers will be cleaning up the Lake Orion High School football stadium from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..

The football boosters ask that players and volunteers bring garbage bags, gloves, brooms, round-up spray, weed whips and blowers if available.

This is a great opportunity for service hours and pizza will also be provided to those who help clean.