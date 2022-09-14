LO Palooza music festival takes center stage at Wildwood Amphitheater on Saturday

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — LO Palooza is back for the eighth year, a day of games, food, beverages, activities and live music.

But the real rock stars who benefit from the music festival are kids and adults who have special needs.

That’s because the festival is a fundraiser for the Daisy Project of Michigan. All proceeds go to help fund projects and recreational amenities for special needs individuals and their families.

“Our largest, well-known contribution has been to the Miracle League Field of North Oakland,” said Shannon Schons, treasurer and social media agent for the Daisy Project. “We’ve donated quite a bit to help have the field constructed and then for the Home Plate concession stand that’s now open there.”

Other projects include the Let Them Play all-inclusive playground at Friendship Park, an inclusive playground at River Bend Park in Shelby Township and mobility mats at multiple beaches and helped

The Daisy Project of Michigan, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, runs the LO Palooza music festival.

“Half of the group is from north Oakland, the Lake Orion area, and half is from the Macomb area, Schons said. “So, most of the fundraising stays here locally, between Oakland County and Macomb County. We’re all about inclusiveness so that everyone can be together, no matter your physical abilities, so that you can enjoy recreation together as a family.”

LO Palooza is from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Live musical performances include The Gasoline Gypsies, One Ton Trolley, Stone Clover, The 2XL Band, Fay Burns, Erin Lindle, Melophobix and Levi Bootcut and the Straight Legs band.

Tickets are $25 in advance for the entire day and are available until midnight Sept. 16 and can be purchased at lopalooza.org. Tickets are also available at the door but will cost more. Children 12 and under are free.

Links are also available on the LO Palooza Facebook page, facebook.com/L.O.Palooza.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can see the Sign-up Genius on the LO Palooza website.

LO Palooza will have a variety of vendors, from Alchemy Card Readings with Pam Belding to face painting and Henna by Starshine Arts, Goofy Faces Caricatures, woodworking, jewelry, books and more. New this year is Moxie Photo Booth.

Food vendors include Sick Pizza, Hot Diggity Dog Hot Dogs, Lolo and Buttons Cotton Candy and The Jolly Dragon with desserts and churros. There will be adult beverages for sale.

There will also be affordable homecoming dresses for sale – as low as $25, Schons said.

“The Sparkle Network will be there and they do homecoming dresses. So, if anybody is in need of a homecoming dress they recommend contacting them prior to LO Palooza to let them know that you’re coming and what sizes you’re interested in so they can plan and bring those,” Schons said.