LO Palooza music festival returns to Wildwood Amphitheater for a 7th go around on Sept. 18

After a year hiatus, the LO Palooza music festival returns to Wildwood Amphitheater on Saturday.

The theme for this year’s festival is “On the Road Again” and will feature a day of musical performances, including headliner The Native Howl, a rock band from Leonard, Michigan whose music is a blend of bluegrass and thrash metal, using guitar, banjo, electric bass and drums.

This year’s LO Palooza will include a cornhole tournament run by Michigan City Cornhole, a gaming trailer, henna painting, face painting, activities for kids and new vendors selling a variety of items.

There will also be the traditional beer tent and food trucks.

LO Palooza 2021 is from noon – 11 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Attendees can bring lawn chairs, blankets, jackets and friendly pets on a six-foot leash. Outside food and beverages are not allowed.

All tickets bought in advance will be $25. Tickets purchased the day of the event will be $30. Online tickets must be purchased by using PayPal. Anyone who purchases tickets at the event on Saturday can pay with cash or credit card.

Kids age 12 and under are free.

LO Palooza is a joint effort between The Daisy Project – Michigan and Orion Township. Proceeds from this event will go toward the expansion of accessible recreational spaces in local communities.

In the past, The Daisy Project has used funds from LO Palooza to support the Miracle League Field at Friendship Park and to purchase special inclusive playground equipment at Friendship Park.

Kristi Schons, president of The Daisy Project and one of the event organizers, said they still need volunteers to help and high school students who need service hours are welcome to volunteer. Sign up at the LO Palooza website, lopalooza.org.

Wildwood Amphitheater is at 2700 Joslyn Court. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit lopalooza.org.

– Jim Newell