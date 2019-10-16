LO Lions prepare for A Christmas for Everyone charity auction

With the holidays coming quickly, the Lake Orion Lions Club is getting ready for the season of giving by holding their A Christmas for Everyone charity dinner and auction.

Each year, families everywhere, including Lake Orion, struggle to provide the Christmas many of us experience.

“There are some kids in the Lake Orion area who don’t get as excited because they know their family is going through hard times, adn ther won’t be much at Christmas this year,” said Lions Club Chairman Jim Leach. “Kids who dream and wish like other kids, but who don’t really expect their dreams to come true.”

In 2018, the Lake Orion Lions were able to help over 200 families and 90 seniors by providing girls and over a weeks worth of food.

In order to make this happen again this year, the Lions Club will be holding A Christmas for Everyone Nov. 2 at Milosch Palace at 3800 Lapeer rd. in Lake Orion.

You can help by attending the auction and dinner, donating items for the auction, collecting canned goods, boxed food items and/or gifts at your place of business or buying an ad in the Goodfellow newspaper.

Doors for the charity dinner and auction will open at 6 p.m. with the silent auction taking place between 6 and 8 p.m. and a live auction at 8:30 p.m.

Dinner will be catered by Victoria’s Bistor with beverages included.

Tickets are $40 per person in advance of $50 at the door. To purchase tickets or for more information visit lakeorionlions.org or call 248-561-3203. – M.K.