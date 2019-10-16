LO Knights of Columbus celebrate 60th anniversary, thanks supporters

The Lake Orion Knights of Columbus Council #4764 celebrated our 60th anniversary on Sept. 20. The Lake Orion Knights of Columbus was established April 12, 1959.

Current Grand Knight James Pettinato welcomed our members and guests to the dinner at our K of C Hall on Orion Road.

Under the leadership of our first Grand Knight, Jack Macleod, and Chaplain Rev. Father Vincent Myrick, pastor of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, this initial group of 64 men met at various venues in Lake Orion and Oxford.

The council was named for a catholic priest, Father Thomas R. Carey, who used to come to the Orion area during the 1920s to say mass.

The Lake Orion Knights of Columbus would like to thank several local priests and religious members who attended our dinner celebration: Father Michael Green, council chaplain for many years and Brother Mark Orcutt, both from the Benedictine Monastery in Oxford; Father Mike Verschaeve, pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lake Orion; and Father John Makysum, associate pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

The Lake Orion Knights of Columbus Council looks forward to many more years of service to our local community, supporting Christ the Redeemer and St. Joseph’s Catholic churches. Our charitable programs include youth activities, and helping the intellectually handicapped through our annual Tootsie Roll drive.

Lake Orion Knights of Columbus Council #4764