Lions Club to sell special editions of The Lake Orion Review on Friday and Saturday

Lake Orion Lions Club members will be out taking donations for a copy of The Lake Orion Review Goodfellow newspapers on Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5.

“The money raised will be used to help fund their annual Christmas Basket program,” said Lions Club Member JoAnn Van Tassel. “Their basket program gives assistance to families who could use a little extra help at the holiday time. Typically, there’s canned goods, boxed meals, cereal, soup and other staples along with a turkey or a ham, potatoes and other fresh produce in each basket.

“And if there are youngsters in the family, there’s gifts for them,” Van Tassel said.

The Lake Orion Lions will be out on street corners in the Village of Lake Orion, near the Baldwin-Brown roads intersection and at other roadway locations.

People are asked to stop by, make a donation in any amount and receive a special edition copy of The Lake Orion Review.

Like many organizations this year, the Lions Club has faced challenges in fundraising to support their programs. To learn more about the club, make an additional donation online or to contact the Lions, visit lakeorionlions.org. – J.N.