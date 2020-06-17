Lions Club hosts food drive to help stock FISH Food Pantry

The Lake Orion Lions Club will sponsor a food drive to collect items for the Oxford/Orion FISH food pantry from 9 a.m. – noon June 20 in the parking lot of PNC Bank, 88 W. Flint St., Lake Orion.

Non-perishable can and dry boxed goods are accepted and cash donations are appreciated, organizers said.

Those who wish to donate can drive up and Lions Club members and volunteers will unload donated items, so donors do not need to get out of their vehicles.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Lions Club can mail donations to: The Lake Orion Lions Club, P.O. Box 255, Lake Orion, MI 48361. Online: lakeorionlions.org.

For information, questions, call 248-975-6378.

To donate to Oxford/Orion FISH, 1060 S. Lapeer Rd., Oxford, MI 48371, call 248-628-3933 or donate online at oxfordorionfish.org. – J.N.