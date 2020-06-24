Lions Club hosts bottle/can drive

The Lake Orion Lions Club is hosting a bottle/can drive now through July 10 to help raise funds to support the club’s charitable efforts in the community.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Lions Club to cancel their annual Jubilee and Lion Races, two of the clubs biggest fundraisers. The club is unsure if it will be able to host its largest annual fundraiser, the Christmas for Everyone event at Milosch Palace.

“We fund our annual Christmas Basket Program through two key fundraisers each year, the Jubilee, which was cancelled last month, and our Christmas Auction/Dinner in November which may or may not happen this year. We are trying some alternate means to fund the Christmas Basket Program, and Liberty Way Realty and Powers Distributing have offered to help us do a returnable can and bottle donation drive,” said Dave Tucker, who is organizing the can drive.

The Lions Club distributes hundreds of Christmas baskets packed with food and toys to area families in need during the Christmas season.

Returnables can be dropped off in the parking lot behind Liberty Way Realty, 400 S. Broadway St. in Lake Orion.

It would be helpful if the cans, plastic,and glass were separated prior to dropping them off. If not, we will sort them, so we will take whatever comes in,” Tucker said. “We appreciate any help we can get.”

Online: lakeorionlions.org– J.N.