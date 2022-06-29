Lindsay Marie Waite, 46, of Oakland Twp.

Lindsay Marie Waite of Oakland Twp., passed away on June 25, 2022. She was 46 years old.

Lindsay is the dear daughter of Dennis and Pamala Waite and loving sister of Jared Waite.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents A.B. and Marjorie Waite and Harry and Dorothy Duby. She will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Lindsay was a graduate of Baker College with a degree in Interior and Architectural Design. She was a very creative person and a talented artist. She was a kind, sweet, fun-loving person whose smile would light up the room. Lindsay was a very good friend and was always trying to help people. She loved Florida and hoped to live there someday.

Lindsay suffered a long illness but was always strong and willing to fight it. She will be missed deeply by her family and everyone who knew her.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be greatly appreciated. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Cemetery, Lake Orion.

Online condolences and guestbook: sparksgriffin.com