Library celebrates summer reading with percussion finale

More than 16,000 books read by participants

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Orion Township Public Library held the finale for its summer reading program on Aug. 9, giving kids and their families a fun-filled afternoon of banging on drums to celebrate their accomplishments.

And kids exceeded the community goal that the library set back in June during the summer reading kickoff party.

Ashley Lehman, head of youth services at the library, said that more than 500 kids participated in the library’s summer reading program, collectively reading more than 16,000 books.

“We had a little bit higher participation than in previous years. We had a community reading goal of 15,000 books. They read way more than they did last year,” Lehman said.

Kids sign up for summer reading and then they, or their parents, log the books they complete over the summer. It’s a fun, and important, way to keep kids engaged and reading over the summer to help prevent the summer slide.

“We want them to enjoy reading, so we promote reading for fun during the summer. They can pick any book they want to read, any book their parents want them to read, and read it as a family and just continue reading throughout the summer while school is not in session,” Lehman said.

The library always celebrates the end of the summer reading program with a party, and this year librarians brought Drummunity to the library’s reading garden. Kids and their families got to bang on drums, make some noise with shakers, tap tambourines, strum on homemade instruments and hum and sing songs.

The library also awarded prizes to kids, all of which were purchased locally at Green Hippo Gifts in downtown Lake Orion.

“This year it was very interactive and fun. Everybody got to participate. And they are excited to come and see if they won a prize,” Lehman said. “We’re just celebrating how awesome they are for reading in the summer.”

Lehman also encourages families to visit the library throughout the year.

“We know school is in session and they’re reading and learning at school but it’s great to use the library for school projects, it’s great to just read books that you want to pick up and read for fun as well during the school year,” Lehman said.

For more information on Orion Township Public Library programs and activities visit orionlibrary.org.