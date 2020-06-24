Letting go of what you idolize

God gave Moses’ the Ten Commandments and in the second commandment God tells us: Thou shalt have no other Gods before me. Which has also been interpreted as: Thou shalt not make any idols before God.

In living a spiritual life, the second commandment gives us a lot to think on. As you meditate on that thought, think of how it reflects in your life?

Do you have anything or anyone that you put before your God? Are there any idols to work on releasing?

Think on it for a while and see what you come up with. How many things, people or places do you put before yourself? If you put things before yourself, before your own good or before your higher self, then you give them your power and may put them before your God, too.

This is easy to do with people, too. For example: as a parent we can put so much into our children that we covet them. When we do this, we smother them with all we have and we may limit their personal growth.

If we reverse that with our parents, we may never develop our own independence. This creates limiting beliefs and when our parent transitions to their next life we might feel lost or forgotten.

Spend some time thinking and meditating on this more. It is an easier task to figure out what your idol looks like than you might think. It’s the person you believe you can’t live without, or the person you feel you need to make your life better. It’s the thing or addiction that makes you not feel your life. If you love anything or anyone to the depth that you cannot live without them you have found an idol.

In our lives we will see and hear many things as we learn about ourselves and the world. Our interactions with all our experiences are to grow us spiritually without us becoming attached or idolizing anything.

A spiritual walk can be a little difficult because we have to look at ourselves often. We look at our thoughts and actions to see if they are aligned with Christ-like qualities. And, we self-monitor our way of life all the time, are we living the life Jesus came to show us?

Sometimes being detached is difficult but freedom from the attachment of an idol is an amazing gift to give yourself. One way that you can do this is to consider the words in Hebrews 9:28; so Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins of many; and He will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for him. (NLV)

Now, picture Jesus standing in front of you. Is there anything in your life that you would want so much that you couldn’t lay it at His feet and surrender it?

When I do this practice if something comes into my conscious mind I know that something is blocking my highest and best good from me. And, what could be held more precious than my connection with God? That awakening would signal a time for change in my life.

This is an excellent practice if you have something blocking your connection with your God source. What would your life be like if you set your idol free? Would you enjoy more peace in your life? What would it take for you to change, and are you willing?

Contemplate it and see if where you are putting your thoughts fills you with positive energy or leaves you feeling drained. Summer is here and it is a perfect time to sit outside and take in all of God’s natural creations. Feel the warm sun and enjoy the beauty of nature that is showing us life in full expression. It is a perfect time to contemplate what you are putting your attention to and what you may want to do differently.

Need help working it out?

Another good way to change your life and your thoughts is to find a garden that is filled with weeds. As you begin pulling the weeds you will use your mind action to sort plants you will keep and what you will get rid of. The actions you use to do the weeding, along with the thoughts you are processing, will also work within your body and mind. Self-monitoring and working these processes together can help free you from idols or whatever stands between you and God.

Seeing you idol free and connecting to your highest and best self-daily,

Linda La Croix

Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion. See her Facebook page, A Spiritual Walk, or website, aspiritualwalk.com.